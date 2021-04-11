Amazon fined Rs 10,000 as grinder goes missing

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: E-commerce platform Amazon was asked to pay Rs 10,000 compensation for causing mental agony to a customer by the District Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission-II, Hyderabad. It was also asked to refund the amount paid for a grinder.

Dilip Kumar Das, 50, a resident of BS Maqta, booked a mixer-grinder worth Rs 3,499 and paid through his HDFC credit card on September 7, 2019. His order was confirmed but the item was not delivered. He raised the issue with Amazon, but they maintained that the item was delivered to him in person.

“In this case, the opposite party (Amazon) did not file any evidence to show that the item was delivered to the complainant. In the absence of any such proof, the grievance of the complainant cannot be thrown out,” the Commission observed.

