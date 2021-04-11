STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
ICMR appoints BP Acharya advisor to NARFBR

Acharya had served as the Special Chief Secretary in before retirement and also as the DG of MCRHRD Institute of Telangana.

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  The Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) has appointed retired Telangana bureaucrat BP Acharya, as the advisor of the National Animal Resource Facility for Bio Medical Research (NARFBR) that is coming up over an area of 100 acres at the Genome valley near Shamirpet. 

Acharya had served as the Special Chief Secretary in before retirement and also as the DG of MCRHRD Institute of Telangana. The ICMR said that this appointment is in recognition of Acharya’s efforts to create the world-class life sciences cluster in the Genome Valley and his contribution to the sector.  The NARFBR project is being developed with an investment of Rs 300 crore and will cater to the pharma and biopharma/vaccine industry in the country in their pre-clinical animal trials.

