Job fraud: 6 from Delhi held in multiple cases 

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Hyderabad Cyber crime police had recently conducted raids on two Delhi-based call centres and nabbed six persons in different cases for duping innocent unemployed youth on the pretext of providing jobs. Police seized mobile phones and hard disks of computers for verification.

In the first case, a resident of Langer Houz who was looking for jobs online got a call from one of the accused claiming to be from the job portal. The caller offered the complainant a job in Tata Company and asked to pay Rs 2,600 as the registration fee. The complainant paid the money and over the course of time, ended up paying Rs 78,000, which the accused said was for different charges.

When the victim grew suspicious, he called the help line number of the job portal and the customer care executives told the former that he was duped. He then approached the police, who registered a case of cheating and IT Act. The arrested persons are Ravinder Kumar Pandey, 27, running Call Centre, Amar Kumar Singh, 29, Team Leader, Shivam Tripati, Caller, Prakash Tiwari , 21.

In another case, a girl student from Mehdipatnam was duped by online fraudsters who offered her a job of an ticketing executive in Indigo Airlines at Rajiv Gandhi International Airport. They had asked her to pay registration fees of Rs 2,500. Believing their words, she transferred the amount to the bank accounts, as directed by the callers. Subsequently, she was transferred a total of Rs 6 lakhs in various instalments towards different charges.Inthis case, the police arrested Vijay Rawa, the owner of call centre and Priyanka, the former’s partner.