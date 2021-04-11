STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Hyderabad

Job fraud: 6 from Delhi held in multiple cases 

Police seized mobile phones and hard disks of computers for verification. 

Published: 11th April 2021 11:54 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th April 2021 11:54 AM   |  A+A-

Handcuffs, arrest

For representational purposes. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  The Hyderabad Cyber crime police had recently conducted raids on two Delhi-based call centres and nabbed six persons in different cases for duping innocent unemployed youth on the pretext of providing jobs. Police seized mobile phones and hard disks of computers for verification. 

In the first case, a resident of Langer Houz who was looking for jobs online got a call from one of the accused  claiming to be from the job portal. The caller offered the complainant a job in Tata Company and asked to pay Rs 2,600 as the registration fee.  The complainant paid the money and over the course of time, ended up paying Rs 78,000, which the accused said was for different charges.

When the victim grew suspicious, he called the help line number of the job portal and the customer care executives told the former that he was duped. He then approached the police, who registered a case of cheating and IT Act. The arrested persons are Ravinder Kumar Pandey, 27, running Call Centre, Amar Kumar Singh, 29, Team Leader, Shivam Tripati, Caller, Prakash Tiwari , 21. 

In another case,  a girl student from Mehdipatnam was duped by online fraudsters who offered her a job of an ticketing executive in Indigo Airlines at Rajiv Gandhi International Airport. They had asked her to pay registration fees of Rs 2,500. Believing their words, she transferred the amount to the bank accounts, as directed by the callers. Subsequently, she was transferred a total of Rs 6 lakhs in various instalments towards different charges.Inthis case, the police arrested Vijay Rawa,  the owner of call centre and Priyanka, the former’s partner.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Job fraud Hyderabad fraud racket
India Matters
Image used for representational purposes only. (File Photo | PTI)
Full lockdown not feasible, mandatory vaccination needed
Remdesivir
Not just COVID vaccine, Remdesivir too in short supply in several states
Supreme Court (Photo| Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Persons above 18 years free to choose their religion: Supreme Court
Syed Isaaq in front of a portion of the library (Photo | EPS)
Muslim man’s library with 3,000 copies of Bhagavad Gita torched by miscreants in Karnataka

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Deserted view of Girgaon Chowpatty as Maharashtra Government announced weekend lockdown due to surge in COVID-19 cases in Mumbai
WATCH | Mumbai streets wear deserted look due to weekend lockdown in Maharashtra
WATCH | 'Womaned' booths send a strong message on women empowerment
Gallery
A deserted view of Mumbai's Taj Hotel Gateway as Maharashtra Government announced a weekend lockdown due to a surge in COVID-19 cases. (Photo | PTI)
IN PICS | Mumbai streets wear deserted look as weekend lockdown comes into force in Maharashtra
A boy holds locusts he has caught to be sold as poultry feed to a local vendor in Elburgon, in Nakuru County, Kenya. (Photo | AP)
East Africa's locust outbreak continues into a 2nd year but rains bring in little hope
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp