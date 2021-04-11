Landlord evicts woman after she tests positive in Karimnagar

By Express News Service

KARIMNAGAR: A woman from Karimnagar, who had no place to go after her landlord did not allow her to enter her rented house after she tested positive for Covid, was taken to an isolation centre in Karimnagar on Saturday.

The distressed woman had tested positive for the virus on Thursday. After learning this, the landlord he did not allow her to enter her rented house in Jammikunta manal headquarter. Unable to sleep outside her house, she spent the night at the old agriculture market. On Saturday, the market authorities asked her to leave. She finally took shelter on a pushcart at a local Sulabh Complex. Locals who saw her and learnt of the situation informed the health officials.