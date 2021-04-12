STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
PwD forced to pay Rs 45,000 after NIMS doctor refers to private hospital

According to the police, Venkat, a resident of Yellareddyguda, had gone to NIMS a few months ago after he started suffering from headache, nausea and fever. 

(Representational Image)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A Person with Disability (PwD) lodged a complaint with Panjagutta police on Sunday against a doctor at the Nizam Institute of Medical Sciences (NIMS) for allegedly referring the former to a private hospital and demanding Rs 60,000 for a surgery. According to the police, Venkat, a resident of Yellareddyguda, had gone to NIMS a few months ago after he started suffering from headache, nausea and fever. 

A doctor at NIMS referred Venkat to a private hospital, where he was diagnosed with blood clots in the brain and asked to undergo surgery. Anjaneyulu, a doctor at the private hospital, asked Venkat to pay Rs 45,000  for the surgery and the latter obliged. 

Venkat again went to NIMS where the doctor told to him to get the surgery done at NIMS. The doctor also demanded Rs 60,000 from Venkat, who then had an argument with the doctor. The complainant demanded surgery to be done under the Aarogyasri Scheme, as he was eligible to avail the benefit. Two doctors at NIMS then allegedly abused Venkat with casteist slurs. Venkat then approached the police and lodged a complaint. Police are verifying details of the complaint.

