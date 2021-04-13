STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Balanagar flyover works expedited as KTR assures completion by May

Citizen had requested MAUD Minister to finish construction during #AskKTR session

Published: 13th April 2021 09:50 AM

KTR

Telangana minister KT Rama Rao (Photo| Twitter)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority (HMDA) has decided to expedite works on the Balanagar flyover so that it is ready by the end of May, as promised by Minister of Municipal Administration and Urban Development (MAUD), KT Rama Rao.The six-lane two-way flyover is in the direction of Kukatpally Y Junction to Bowenpally Junction, crossing Narsapur X Road and Fathenagar Junction. 

Once opened, the flyover will facilitate smooth flow of traffic on the Balanagar main road and motorists can cross over to Narsapur and Fathenagar T junction. It will also ease traffic congestion in Kukatpally Qutbullapur and Jeedimetla areas. The 1.10-km flyover is being built at a cost of  `104 crore, excluding land acquisition, and will be 24-metre-wide. 

The under-construction Balanagar flyover  | VINAY MADAPU

During the #AskKTR Twitter session on Sunday, a citizen had requested the Minister to complete the flyover in the interest of the public of nearby areas. Rama Rao assured to complete the works by the next month-end.HMDA has taken up work on the flyover as proposed under the Strategic Road Development Plan (SRDP).  

The flyover has become the need of the hour due to frequent traffic jams on the stretch causing inconvenience to the local people and also to the workers in nearby industries. Many accidents are also taking place due to narrow roads.The flyover was earlier touted to open by March this year.

