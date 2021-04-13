Driver steals employer’s Rs 50 lakh, held

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Cyberabad police arrested a man, along with his brother, for allegedly stealing Rs 50 lakh in cash from his employer, and recovered Rs 40.50 lakh from him. The accused, Hanumanth Dotrey and his brother Laxman, had planned to invest the stolen money into a real estate business at their town in Karnataka, the police found.

On April 3, Hanumanth drove his employer, YS Prasad and his business partners to a mall. When they exited the car, they left behind a bag containing Rs 50 lakh cash. Taking advantage, Hanumanth stole the bag and fled from the place. He handed over the money to his brother Laxman Dotrey, and told him it was stolen.