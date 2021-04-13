STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Hyderabad

Driver steals employer’s Rs 50 lakh, held

The accused, Hanumanth Dotrey and his brother Laxman, had planned to invest the stolen money into a real estate business at their town in Karnataka.

Published: 13th April 2021 09:28 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th April 2021 09:28 AM   |  A+A-

Banks, Cash, Money, Credit

(Representational Image)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Cyberabad police arrested a man, along with his brother, for allegedly stealing Rs 50 lakh in cash from his employer, and recovered Rs 40.50 lakh from him. The accused, Hanumanth Dotrey and his brother Laxman, had planned to invest the stolen money into a real estate business at their town in Karnataka, the police found.

On April 3, Hanumanth drove his employer, YS Prasad and his business partners to a mall. When they exited the car, they left behind a bag containing Rs 50 lakh cash. Taking advantage, Hanumanth stole the bag and fled from the place. He handed over the money to his brother Laxman Dotrey, and told him it was stolen.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Cyberabad
India Matters
A woman wearing mask walks past a notice about the shortage of coronavirus (COVID-19) vaccine supply outside a vaccination centre in Mumbai. (Photo | AP)
India fast-tracks approval for Covid vaccines cleared in other countries
Policemen try to control the crowd as people wearing masks as a precaution against the coronavirus stand in a queue to board trains at Lokmanya Tilak Terminus in Mumbai. (Photo | AP)
Panic buying in Maharashtra ahead of lockdown, outstation trains see rush
In this file photo dated Nov. 1990 is seen Babri mosque in Ayodhya. (Photo | PTI)
Judge who gave clean chit to Advani in Babri case is UP's deputy Lokayukta
For representational purposes (Photo | AP)
Nine Covid patients die in Maharashtra due to alleged Oxygen shortage

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal (Photo| EPS)
'13,500 Covid cases in 24 hours in Delhi, cancel board exams': Kejriwal to Modi government
Delhi COVID crisis: Infection spreading faster, affecting younger population more
Gallery
A deserted view of Mumbai's Taj Hotel Gateway as Maharashtra Government announced a weekend lockdown due to a surge in COVID-19 cases. (Photo | PTI)
IN PICS | Mumbai streets wear deserted look as weekend lockdown comes into force in Maharashtra
A boy holds locusts he has caught to be sold as poultry feed to a local vendor in Elburgon, in Nakuru County, Kenya. (Photo | AP)
East Africa's locust outbreak continues into a 2nd year but rains bring in little hope
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp