Hyderabad civic body HQ not Covid protocol-compliant, may hold virtual meets, says Mayor

The Mayor said that she is holding zonal-wise review meetings to know the prevailing situation and follow up actions.

Published: 13th April 2021 09:48 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th April 2021 09:48 AM   |  A+A-

GHMC, Hyderabad

The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation office building (File Photo| EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: With Covid-19 cases on the raise in the city, the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) is contemplating to hold a virtual council meeting in the last week of this month, Hyderabad Mayor, Gadwal Vijayalaxmi said.

“It is not possible to hold the general body meeting in the GHMC council hall located in the head office at Tank Bund road as it is difficult to maintain social distancing among the corporators, ex-officio members as well as senior officials. It can lead to the spreading of Covid-19 among the members and all will blame me. So I don’t want to take any risk,” the Mayor said, adding that a virtual council meeting will be safer.

Sanitation top priority
The Mayor said that she is holding zonal-wise review meetings to know the prevailing situation and follow up actions. The main priority is maintenance of cleanliness and proper sanitation. She said that will visit wards and interact with corporators irrespective of political affiliations, and local residents and listen to the grievances prevailing in the wards.  Corporators of different parties are requesting to visit their wards and she promised to do so in a phased manner as majority of them are newly elected.

‘DIFFICULT TO MAINTAIN SOCIAL DISTANCE’
Hyderabad Mayor, Gadwal Vijayalaxmi said it is not possible to hold the general body meeting in the GHMC council hall located in the head office at Tank Bund road as it is difficult to maintain social distancing

