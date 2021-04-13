STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Hyderabad

Jealous man kills cousin in  Cyberabad, hides body in water sump

According to the officers from Cyberabad police, the duo are distant relatives and were in a relationship. Their families had agreed to their marriage.

Published: 13th April 2021 09:58 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th April 2021 09:58 AM   |  A+A-

Murder, Crime

Image for representational purpose. ( Express Illustration)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  Cyberabad police arrested 25-year-old Jaipaul, an employee at a private firm, who confessed to killing his 19-year-old cousin Manjula, an engineering student. Jaipaul told the police that he throttled Manjula to death and dumped her body in the sump at his house when he came to know she was friendly with other men. He wanted to commit suicide afterwards, but could not muster the courage and surrendered, Jaipaul told police. 

Based on his confession, the girl’s body was recovered and he was arrested, said Kukatpally Inspector T Narsing Rao.

According to the officers from Cyberabad police, the duo are distant relatives and were in a relationship. Their families had agreed to their marriage.

But recently, Manjula got close to other boys in her age group from her college which had made Jaipaul jealous. When he confronted her on Saturday at his place, Manjula shrugged off the matter asking him why it was a problem. 

Enraged by this, he pinned Manjula to the floor and throttled her. Later, to conceal the murder, he dumped her body in the sump at his house, the police said. Jaipaul was arrested and produced before court and sent to remand on Monday.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Cyberabad police Cyberabad murder
India Matters
A woman wearing mask walks past a notice about the shortage of coronavirus (COVID-19) vaccine supply outside a vaccination centre in Mumbai. (Photo | AP)
India fast-tracks approval for Covid vaccines cleared in other countries
Policemen try to control the crowd as people wearing masks as a precaution against the coronavirus stand in a queue to board trains at Lokmanya Tilak Terminus in Mumbai. (Photo | AP)
Panic buying in Maharashtra ahead of lockdown, outstation trains see rush
In this file photo dated Nov. 1990 is seen Babri mosque in Ayodhya. (Photo | PTI)
Judge who gave clean chit to Advani in Babri case is UP's deputy Lokayukta
For representational purposes (Photo | AP)
Nine Covid patients die in Maharashtra due to alleged Oxygen shortage

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal (Photo| EPS)
'13,500 Covid cases in 24 hours in Delhi, cancel board exams': Kejriwal to Modi government
Delhi COVID crisis: Infection spreading faster, affecting younger population more
Gallery
A deserted view of Mumbai's Taj Hotel Gateway as Maharashtra Government announced a weekend lockdown due to a surge in COVID-19 cases. (Photo | PTI)
IN PICS | Mumbai streets wear deserted look as weekend lockdown comes into force in Maharashtra
A boy holds locusts he has caught to be sold as poultry feed to a local vendor in Elburgon, in Nakuru County, Kenya. (Photo | AP)
East Africa's locust outbreak continues into a 2nd year but rains bring in little hope
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp