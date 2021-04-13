Jealous man kills cousin in  Cyberabad, hides body in water sump

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Cyberabad police arrested 25-year-old Jaipaul, an employee at a private firm, who confessed to killing his 19-year-old cousin Manjula, an engineering student. Jaipaul told the police that he throttled Manjula to death and dumped her body in the sump at his house when he came to know she was friendly with other men. He wanted to commit suicide afterwards, but could not muster the courage and surrendered, Jaipaul told police.

Based on his confession, the girl’s body was recovered and he was arrested, said Kukatpally Inspector T Narsing Rao.

According to the officers from Cyberabad police, the duo are distant relatives and were in a relationship. Their families had agreed to their marriage.

But recently, Manjula got close to other boys in her age group from her college which had made Jaipaul jealous. When he confronted her on Saturday at his place, Manjula shrugged off the matter asking him why it was a problem.

Enraged by this, he pinned Manjula to the floor and throttled her. Later, to conceal the murder, he dumped her body in the sump at his house, the police said. Jaipaul was arrested and produced before court and sent to remand on Monday.