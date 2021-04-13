Light showers cool Hyderabad ahead of Ugadi

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD/SIDDIPET : Rains across Telangana on Monday gave citizens much respite from the scorching heat ahead of Ugadi — the Telugu New Year. Temperatures on Monday dropped by 1-3 degrees Celsius in most places across the State and the weather turned cloudy. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a forecast of thunderstorms accompanied with lightning and gusting winds at isolated places across the State over the next four days.

Motorists struggle to ply on the roads as sudden rain leads to inundation in Secunderabad on Monday | VINAY MADAPU

On Monday, light to moderate rains were recorded in some parts of the State. Lingala Ghanpur mandal in Jangaon district recorded the highest rainfall on the day — 44mm — followed by 42mm at Dammapeta in Kothagudem by 10pm. Various areas in the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) limits too recorded light rains. At 24.3mm and 22.3mm, Shaikpet and Uppal areas respectively recorded the highest rainfall in the city. The maximum temperature in Hyderabad on Monday was 35.6 degrees Celsius, which is 2.2 degree Celsius below normal. Across the State, the highest temperature recorded on the day was 38.6 degrees Celsius at Kothagudem, which is one degree Celsius below normal.

Lightning kills 2 farmers,10 goats in Siddipet

Thunderstorms in Siddipet district claimed two farmers and 10 goats, while four others were seriously injured. According to the police, two farmers in the Indupriyal village of Daulatabad mandal and Mantoour village of Rayapolu mandal were struck by lightning and died on Monday evening. The deceased have been identifies as Putnam Narsimulu (28) from Mantoor village and Ramaiah (60) of Indupriyal village. Similarly, 10 goats were killed in Thirumalapur village and four labourers were seriously injured in a lightning strike in Venkatraupeta village of Thogita mandal