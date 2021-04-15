Migrant worker from MP gets 20-year jail term for raping six-year-old girl in Hyderabad

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A 40-year-old migrant worker from Madhya Pradesh, Sukrat Singh Ulkey, has been sentenced to rigorous imprisonment for 20 years for raping a six-year-old girl at Mangalhat in 2020.

The court considered the statements of the victim and her brother, who clearly deposed about the accused ‘Kala uncle’, as he is known to them, and also the scientific evidence produced by the prosecution.

The court also imposed Rs 10,000 fine on the accused and directed the Legal Service Authority to pay Rs 50,000 as compensation to the victim.

The accused and the victim’s family stay in the same locality at Mangalhat. During the afternoon on the day of the incident, Sukrat noticed the girl and her brother playing outside their house and called them to his home.

He gave his mobile to her nine-year-old brother and made him sit at the door. While her brother played games on the mobile, he took the girl inside and sexually assaulted her. When the girl cried in pain, he gagged her mouth and warned her not to tell her brother and parents.

The girl rushed home and explained to her mother what ‘Kala uncle’ had done to her.

She along with her brother and other witnesses deposed before the court about the incident. The investigation and the scientific evidence also supported their version, proving Sukrat guilty of the offences charged against him.

The court, after examining the evidence, pronounced the judgement on Thursday. The incident happened in October 2020 and the judgement in the case was pronounced in six months.