Telangana may defer Class X, Inter board exams due to rising Covid-19 cases

Centre likely to urge all State education boards and ICSE to follow the decision taken by CBSE.

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  Following the CBSE’s (Central Board of Secondary Education) decision on Wednesday to cancel Class X board exams and postpone Class XII board exams in the wake of rising Covid-19 cases, the Telangana government is likely to follow suit.  On Wednesday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had chaired a high-level meeting with CBSE officials and the Education Ministry and decided to cancel the Class X board and postpone the Class XII board exams scheduled from May 4 to June 14. This brings relief to around 30,000 candidates from Telangana who had registered for CBSE Class X exams and around 3,000 for CBSE Class XII exams, this year.

It is learned that the Union Education Ministry will urge all State education boards and the ICSE (Indian Certificate of Secondary Education) to follow the decision taken by the CBSE. For Telangana, this would mean that the Intermediate, and the SSC (Secondary School Certificate) Class X board exams, slated to begin from May 1 and May 17 respectively, will be postponed.

Many parents’ associations in Telangana appreciated the decision taken by the CBSE and are hoping that the Telangana government will follow the same. “Students have not got vaccinated yet and there is a higher chance of infection if the schools are open or exams are held. Therefore, the government must reconsider the decision of going ahead with the exams,” said Mohan Raju, a parent associated with the Hyderabad Schools Parents Association. 

An official from the Directorate of School Education, Telangana, said, “We cannot say anything immediately but soon a meeting will be held. Probabilities of the various outcomes of the board exams will be shared with the Education Minister and the ultimate decision would be taken by him.”

