STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Hyderabad

Two charred to death after a prawn-loaded truck goes up in flames on Hyderabad's ORR

The truck that started from the West Godavari district of Andhra Pradesh was on its way to Mumbai. It is suspected that the driver could have dozed off on the wheel and lost control.

Published: 15th April 2021 11:32 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th April 2021 11:32 AM   |  A+A-

Hyderabad truck accident

Charred remains of the container truck that caught fire in Hyderabad on Thursday morning. (Photo | Screengrab)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The driver of an air-conditioned container truck and its helper were charred to death when their vehicle caught fire on the Outer Ring Road at Himayat Sagar on the city outskirts in the wee hours of Thursday. The fire broke out after the container truck rammed into another vehicle moving ahead. 

The victims who have been identified as Mrutunjaya Yadav of Maharashtra and Surya Kumar of Uttar Pradesh got trapped in the cabin of the truck and were burnt alive, said Station Fire Officer T Jagan Mohan of Madhapur.

The truck, that was loaded with prawns at Narsapur in West Godavari district of Andhra Pradesh was on its way to Mumbai. It is suspected that the driver could have dozed off on the wheel and lost control.

As a result, the vehicle cabin was badly trapping the victims inside. The fire spread quickly due to the loaded combustible material. The entire vehicle was gutted in the incident. 

A case has been registered at Rajendranagar police station.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Hyderabad accident truck-vehicle collision Outer Ring Road ORR Himayat Sagar
India Matters
A bottle containing the drug Remdesivir is held by a health worker. (Photo | AP)
'Remdesivir no life-saving drug against Covid': Maharashtra task force's latest advisory
For representational purposes
When food smells like sewage: A rare after-effect of COVID-19?
Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan (Photo | EPS)
2.5 lakh tests in Kerala over next two days to gauge Covid surge, new curbs announced
KP Mahadeva and his brother KP Siddaraju giving haircuts to villagers in Dalit villages (Photo | Express)
After salons refuse service to Dalits, brothers step up and offer haircuts at doorsteps in Karnataka

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Covid protocols drown as 13 lakh devotees take a dip on the third day of Maha Kumbh. As covid returns with the stronger second wave, migrants face struggle yet again. (Photo | PTI)
Amid COVID-19 second wave, police deployment at Kumbh Mela to be reduced by half
A policeman asks people to wear protective face masks, as coronavirus cases surge across the country, at New Market area of Kolkata (Photo | PTI)
COVID19 India: Over 2 lakh cases recorded in 24 hours, 14 lakh+ in 9 days
Gallery
With more than 17,000 fresh COVID-19 cases in a single day, the highest ever, the Delhi government has decided to implement a weekend curfew in the national capital to break the chain. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
COVID-19 Delhi weekend curfew: Wedding passes to theatre attendance, here is everything you need to know
Covid protocols drown as 13 lakh devotees take a dip on the third day of Maha Kumbh. As covid returns with the stronger second wave, migrants face struggle yet again. (Photo | PTI)
Covid protocol thrown to the wind as devotees gather for Kumbh Mela, migrants scramble to return home
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp