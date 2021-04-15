Two charred to death after a prawn-loaded truck goes up in flames on Hyderabad's ORR

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The driver of an air-conditioned container truck and its helper were charred to death when their vehicle caught fire on the Outer Ring Road at Himayat Sagar on the city outskirts in the wee hours of Thursday. The fire broke out after the container truck rammed into another vehicle moving ahead.

The victims who have been identified as Mrutunjaya Yadav of Maharashtra and Surya Kumar of Uttar Pradesh got trapped in the cabin of the truck and were burnt alive, said Station Fire Officer T Jagan Mohan of Madhapur.

The truck, that was loaded with prawns at Narsapur in West Godavari district of Andhra Pradesh was on its way to Mumbai. It is suspected that the driver could have dozed off on the wheel and lost control.

As a result, the vehicle cabin was badly trapping the victims inside. The fire spread quickly due to the loaded combustible material. The entire vehicle was gutted in the incident.

A case has been registered at Rajendranagar police station.