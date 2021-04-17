Recently restored 500-yr-old Katora Houz, a dumpyard again

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Katora Houz, the 500-year-old water tank built by Qutub Shahi rulers at Golconda, which was cleaned by the GHMC around 15 days back, looks like a dumpyard yet again. Locals say that as there is no fencing around the water body and absolutely zero vigilance, people throw their garbage in and around the tank. Municipal workers too have not cleared the garbage, which has made the situation worse.

“What was the point of restoration? Is it not just a waste of taxpayers’ money? First, they let the garbage mount. Suddenly, one day, they clean it up and seek credit,” said M Arfaa, a local from the area. Speaking to Express, an official from the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI), Telangana said, “In the last year, almost `8 crore was spent to restore and beautify the historic water tank. However, due to lack of proper upkeep, the water body keeps getting dirty.”

The official says that they have written to the GHMC on the matter. “But our pleas land on deaf ears. What can be done about it? The ASI cannot go and clear the garbage,” say its officials. The lake is connected by underground channels to Durgam Cheruvu.