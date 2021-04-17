STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Using KBC as bait, cyber crooks dupe teen of Rs 50k

The Punjagutta police have registered a case and started an investigation.

Published: 17th April 2021 09:39 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th April 2021 09:39 AM   |  A+A-

Cyber crime, IT act, Online fraud

Image for representational purpose only. ( Express Illustration)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A teenager who was using his father’s mobile phone for playing games transferred Rs 50,100 from his father’s account after he saw a message on WhatsApp that they had won a lottery in Kaun Banega Crorepati. The boy’s father, who found the amount deducted from the account, learnt that he became victim of cyber fraud and approached police. The Punjagutta police have registered a case and started an investigation.

According to the police, G Guna Shekar, while was playing games on his father G Gopal Reddy’s mobile on Monday, saw a messages on WhatsApp stating that he had won the KBC lottery. He also received WhatsApp calls from unknown people, who asked him to transfer Rs 50,100 to claim the lottery amount.Without his father’s knowledge, the boy transferred the amount in three transactions through the PhonePe UPI platform.

Kaun Banega Crorepati cyber fraud
