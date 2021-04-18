Kidnapped Hyderabad youth returns home, hunt on to nab culprits

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A youngster working as a pharmacist, who was kidnapped at King’s Colony in Mailardevpally police limits early on Saturday, returned home on the same day.

The victim, Nadeem Alam Khan, told the police that the accused Waseem and his aides did not reveal the reason behind the kidnapping. The police have launched a hunt for the suspects.

Nadeem was returning home from work on his bike when the kidnappers intercepted him at Shastripuram, dragged him from his bike and bundled him in their car and sped away.