Missing wallet leads to murder of labourer in Hyderabad

A 55-year-old labourer Ashappa was allegedly killed by another labourer B Nagendra at Gowliguda under Afzalgunj police station limits in the wee hours of Saturday over a missing wallet.

Published: 18th April 2021 07:44 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th April 2021 07:44 AM   |  A+A-

honour killing, death, murder, representational image, generic image, illustration

Image used for representational purposes

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A 55-year-old labourer Ashappa was allegedly killed by another labourer B Nagendra at Gowliguda under Afzalgunj police station limits in the wee hours of Saturday over a missing wallet. According to the police, Ashappa and Nagendra used to reside in a temporary shelter at Gowliguda, informally known as the Gowliguda labourers adda, with other labourers. A few days ago, Nagendra lost his wallet, which had Rs 400 in it. Since then, he would pick up scuffles with other residents of the area and blame them for stealing his wallet. 

Nagendra arrived at the temporary shelter heavily drunk on Friday night and started raising hullabaloo about his missing wallet, the police said. Ashappa was sleeping near the shelter on the footpath and woke up to the noise.

Then, he asked Nagendra to go away. Angered by Ashappa’s response, Nagendra allegedly picked up a cement brick and attacked Ashappa with it, killing him on the spot, said M Ravinder Reddy, Inspector, Afzal Gunj police station. Alerted by a passerby, the police rushed to the spot and started their investigation. The accused will be arrested and produced before the court soon, Reddy added.
 

