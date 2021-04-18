STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Nigerian, aide held for fleecing techie of Rs 18.5 lakh in Hyderabad

According to the police, the victim, a techie residing at Uppal received a message informing that he had received a gift.

Published: 18th April 2021

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A Nigerian national and his Indian accomplice, who cheated a city-based techie to the tune of Rs 18.50 lakh under the pretext of sending him a gift parcel from London, were arrested by the Rachakonda police. 

Henry Chukwuvi Opera contacted the victim through social media platforms and lured him, while the other accused Suraj, helped him withdraw the money transferred by the victim. Suraj received Rs 50,000 as commission. 

According to the police, the victim, a techie residing at Uppal received a message informing that he had received a gift. He was told that he would be gifted some pounds as well. To claim the gift, the victim was asked to transfer money towards processing fee, customs clearance and other charges.

Based on technical evidence, police nabbed Henry and Suraj at Delhi. Inquiries revealed that Henry came to India on a medical visa for a surgery. After the surgery, he stayed back in India and got married to an Indian national. He began working as a part-time football coach and got acquainted with other Nigerian nationals Cheema Frank and Mughashe Yeptho. These two were involved in the gift, job, lottery and other types of frauds. Inspired by them, Henry also took to it, to make easy money.

