Pay building permission charges by June 30

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The State government extended the due date to pay building permission charges to June 30 from March 31, owing to the requests received from the real estate sector. The Covid-19 pandemic and the resulting shortage in labour had led to fewer building permissions issued during 2020-21.

To protect the real estate industry from the effect of the pandemic, the State government had decided in July 2020 to allow a four-part installment facility to pay building permission charges — one at the time of issue of permission and the remaining three in every six months. Further, a five per cent rebate was given to the applications that paid the full amount at once without availing the installment facility.

Due to the government orders, the construction activity had picked up in the latter part of 2020 and lead to an increase in submission of building permission applications. The installment facility, which was initially given till March 31, has now been further extended till June 30 owing to the requests received from the industry. During the financial year 2020-21, 11,538 building permissions, including 67 for high-rise structures, were issued while Rs 797.13 crore (including Rs 136 crore in installments) has been received as revenue towards the building permissions.