Trio accused of murder arrested in Hyderabad

Chikkadpally police arrested three persons, including a minor from Punjab, allegedly involved in the brutal murder of a hotel owner on April 1.

Published: 18th April 2021 07:59 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th April 2021 07:59 AM   |  A+A-

arrest, handcuffs, crime

Image used for representational purpose only.

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Chikkadpally police arrested three persons, including a minor from Punjab, allegedly involved in the brutal murder of a hotel owner on April 1. After allegedly killing hotel owner Satnaam Singh at his residence, the accused fled to Punjab. Police brought them to the city and produced them before the court on Saturday. 

Police said the main accused Sarwan Singh bore a grudge against the victim, as the former’s wife eloped with him. Sarwaan then sent his 15-year-old son to work for Satnaam and gain his trust. Based on the information shared by the boy, Sarwan and another accused Arshdeep Singh came to the city.

Police said Sarwan’s wife Baljeeet Kaur eloped with the victim and was staying with him at Chikkadpally in the city. During the lockdown, Kaur used to work and stay at the Narayanaguda gurudwara and with the money she made there, they managed the expenses at home.

On the night of March 31, when Satnaam was sleeping alone, the accused came to the house, and with the help of his son, reportedly killed Satnaam and fled, taking with them his mobile phone. Based on the clues, a team went to Punjab and caught them, the police said.

TAGS
Chikkadpally Hyderabad police
