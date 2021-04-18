STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Two rob money agent of Rs 1.95 lakh at gunpoint

One of them was wearing a helmet and the other wore a face mask. 

Published: 18th April 2021 07:42 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th April 2021 07:42 AM   |  A+A-

gun

(Representational Image)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Two unidentified persons robbed a money transfer agent at gunpoint in Jeedimetla on Friday night and decamped with Rs 1.95 lakh cash from the agency. The entire episode was caught on CCTV cameras. Police have registered a case and started investigation.

According to the police, Ravi Kumar, who runs Laxmi Money Transfer Agency at Qutbullapur X Roads, was working in his office on Saturday when around 9.30, the two accused entered his agency. One of them was wearing a helmet and the other wore a face mask. 

One of them started talking to Ravi Kumar, who was sitting in his work area, the other person walked up to him, aimed a gun at his waist, and demanded that he give all the money. As Ravi Kumar gave him way, the suspect looted the cash and fled from the place. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Hyderabad crime Hyderabad police robbery
India Matters
Representational Image. (Photo | PTI)
Double mutant variant may trigger intense Covid wave: Karnataka task force member
For representational purpose. (File photo | PTI)
'Chances of dying from COVID is higher than succumbing after taking vaccine': Expert 
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
JEE Mains entrance exam postponed as India registers nearly 2.7 lakh COVID-19 cases
A cyclist pedals past a deserted street during a weekend lockdown in New Delhi, India, Saturday, April 17, 2021. (Photo | AP)
Amid raging second COVID-19 wave, the elderly battle loneliness and anxiety

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
India records highest single-day rise of 2,61,500 cases, 1,501 deaths
Hospital staff taking bodies of coronavirus victims for cremation in Hyderabad. (Photo S Senbagapandiyan, EPS)
Global COVID-19 death toll crosses a staggering three million as cases continue to surge in India
Gallery
All-rounder Hardik Pandya who was in the Grade B category for the 2019-20 season has made his way to the Grade A category while Bhuvneshwar Kumar who was in Grade A in the previous listing is now placed in Grade B. (Photos | PTI)
BCCI contract list 2021: Kohli, Rohit, Bumrah in A+ category, Hardik gets A. Check out which Indian cricketers got promoted, demoted
With more than 17,000 fresh COVID-19 cases in a single day, the highest ever, the Delhi government has decided to implement a weekend curfew in the national capital to break the chain. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
COVID-19 Delhi weekend curfew: Wedding passes to theatre attendance, here is everything you need to know
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp