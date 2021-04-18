Hyderabad: Two rob money agent of Rs 1.95 lakh at gunpoint

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Two unidentified persons robbed a money transfer agent at gunpoint in Jeedimetla on Friday night and decamped with Rs 1.95 lakh cash from the agency. The entire episode was caught on CCTV cameras. Police have registered a case and started investigation.

According to the police, Ravi Kumar, who runs Laxmi Money Transfer Agency at Qutbullapur X Roads, was working in his office on Saturday when around 9.30, the two accused entered his agency. One of them was wearing a helmet and the other wore a face mask.

One of them started talking to Ravi Kumar, who was sitting in his work area, the other person walked up to him, aimed a gun at his waist, and demanded that he give all the money. As Ravi Kumar gave him way, the suspect looted the cash and fled from the place.