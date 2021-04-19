DRF takes up sanitisation drive in Hyderabad

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: In the wake of rising Covid-19 cases, an intensive sanitisation drive by spraying of Sodium Hypochlorite at public places commenced in the city on Sunday. The drive is being taken up by the Disaster Response Force (DRF) teams of Directorate of Enforcement Vigilance and Disaster Management (EVDM).

EVDM Director Viswajit Kampati said the spraying of disinfectants was taken up at NTR Marg Road, Old Secretariat, Himayatnagar, Narayanguda and a few other places.On Sunday and Monday, the spraying will be done in a limited manner on roads and footpaths using high-pressure spraying machines. In the next couple of days, spraying will be taken up across the city on a war-footing basis after procuring necessary equipment.

The entomology wing of GHMC sprayed in 636 areas of the city. The teams sprayed nearly 900 litres of disinfectant in 16,000 habitations with 840 sprayers, seven jetting machines, 63 large fogging machines and 302 small fogging machines.