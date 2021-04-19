STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Man jailed for sexual assault after six-year-old survivor, twin sister testify against him

When the parents went out leaving the twins at home, Sanjay barged into the house and sexually assaulted one of the girls

Accused Kopragadi Sanjay (Photo | Special arrangement)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A 58-year-old daily migrant labourer from Maharashtra Kopragadi Sanjay accused of sexually assaulting a six-year-old girl in 2017 has been sentenced to 14 years of rigorous imprisonment. The court while delivering the judgement relied on the statement of the victim, her twin sister and other material evidence and found him guilty. The court also imposed Rs 20,000 fine on Sanjay.

The incident happened in August 2017 at LB Nagar police station limits of Rachakonda commissionerate in the city. When the parents went out leaving the twins at home, Sanjay barged into the house and sexually assaulted one of the girls. The other girl who witnessed this raised an alarm, following which Sanjay threatened them with dire consequences and fled from the place.

The parents who got to know on their return home lodged a complaint with the police, following which a case has been registered against Sanjay under sections  376(1), 452, 506 of the IPC and POCSO act. He was then arrested. Subsequently, a chargesheet has been filed.

During the trial, the court examined the victim, her twin sister and other witnesses and also the material evidence produced by the prosecution. The victim and her sister deposed clearly before the court about the incident, due to which the court found Sanjay guilty of the offence and sentenced him to imprisonment.

