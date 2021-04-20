Bizwoman bags humanitarian award

Tamanna S Mehdi By

HYDERABAD: Software-engineer turned social entrepreneur, Rumana Sinha Sehgal has been awarded the prestigious ‘Nelson Mandela World Humanitarian Award 2021’ by the Diplomatic Mission Global Peace earlier this month. The proud Hyderabadi is also the recipient of the Nationwide Award -under 50- Business Leader 2021 for social entrepreneurship by Business Mint. At the Influencer Summit in January this year, she also received the ‘International Influencer of the year 2021’.

The ceremonies were held virtually due to the Covid-19 pandemic. On these recognitions, Rumana says: “My work has been recognised in the fields of developing innovative and functional ‘green’ products by recycling varied materials and creative use of non-biodegradable materials, thus enhancing their useful life.”

The mother of two young boys, Rumana is an engineer and was a corporate professional before she turned into an entrepreneur when she started Serendipity in 2012. The company creates recycled art and installations. Some of the materials that her company recycles include newspapers, rubber tyres, metal scrap, and non-biodegradable substances. Over the years, she has built a highly motivated team, providing them with enhanced skills and livelihood. “It started off with creating and curating events in décor mostly from scrap and has now grown into a social entrepreneurship,” adds she.

“The pursuit of the undiscovered and the passion to present to the word various art forms and artistes with a keen sense of social entrepreneurship, are my driving forces,” says Rumana.Among her many accomplishments, she has won the ReX Karmaveer Chakra (silver) and Global Fellowship award 2019 for her work in the zone of women and child empowerment. The multi-faceted personality was also crowned the ‘Mrs Universe Successful 2018’.

