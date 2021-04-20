The unconditional love portrayed in Bhima Jewellers ad is a hit among Hyderabadis!

Tamanna S Mehdi By

HYDERABAD: A jewellery brand’s recent advertisement starts with an unsure, unshaven young man being gifted gold payal by his parents, and slowly shows his transformation into a beautiful and confident young woman. The riveting one-minute-forty-second video, ‘Pure as Love’ by Bhima Jewellery is breaking stereotypes and the internet since it dropped on YouTube on April 14 with views upwards 6.15 million. The ad which features transperson and activist Meera Singhania traces the journey of a transwoman from childhood to marriage and her family’s unwavering affection and support. Hyderabadis tell us why they love this advertisement.

Finally, there is an ad that gets it right to spark the much-needed conversations around trans people. I loved how beautifully it portrayed that all they need is support and acceptance. Its high time brands use their reach and resources to take a stand on the burning issues of our society.

-Anupama Dalmia, 38, writer, social influencer and serial entrepreneur

I loved this wonderful way of putting this point across. Hardly anyone understands that Trans marriages do exist and transwomen are women. In the entire video, they deliberately don’t show whom she is married to, again leaving the choice to her and not creating a generalisation that transwomen need to marry a man. This ad proves why it’s important to cast transpersons to narrate their own story

- Patruni Sastry, 29, drag performer and gender fluid person

The Bhima Jewellery ad is as pure as its tagline - pure as love. There are two main reasons why this ad stands out. First, it challenges the notion of jewellery ads featuring only cisgender women and second, it did not do the blunder of hiring a cisgender to play the role of a transgender woman. It portrays representation in a true sense.

-Shubha Pai, 21, student, UoH

Acceptance and inclusion is what everybody seeks the most and the ad shows that perfectly while showing the jewellery is as pure as that emotion. Very well portrayed and executed, hitting the right cords of emotion and information.

- Prashant Singh, 29, digital marketing

Being a marketing student myself, I know how a 10-second ad can impact a person’s mind. This ad is a beauty in its own way. It is so important to normalise a lot of things, and accepting people’s sexuality and choices stands number one on that list. This ad beautifully portrays it. Walking on a paved path is easy, but creating that path is difficult. I really hope others get inspired by this ad.

- Shruthi Chaganti, 24, risk investigation specialist, Amazon

Absolutely brilliant video and truly inclusive! The sensitivity towards the subject that has been exemplified through this ad is something that needs to be emulated by other brands.

Vaibhav Kumar Modi, 32, inclusion catalyst and co-founder,

Hyderabad Dance Festival

The ad seems to be slightly disconnected in the beginning. Although it does bring a sensitive issue to the fore, it would have been much more meaningful and impactful with a little more context.

- Bandi Gayatri, 21, student, IIT-BHU

I find the ad full of acceptance coming from a space of pure love. The journey of a teenager from discovering her gender to being a confident woman is beautifully portrayed by linking it to the kind of jewellery one wears at different stages of life. It also signifies that jewellery is meant for all those who wish to embrace womanhood in their own way. Womanhood, love and fine pieces of jewellery are beyond any socio-cultural barriers. Such ads vouch for greater harmony and inclusion in our Indian society.

-Alekhya Devarakonda, 22, PG student, HCU

