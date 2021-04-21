Fake FB account created with MP Joginapally Santosh Kumar’s photo

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A fake Facebook account was reportedly created under the name of Rajya Sabha MP Joginapally Santosh Kumar. One of his followers came across the fake account and lodged a complaint with the cybercrime wing of Hyderabad police.

The account was created with the name, ‘Santhanna Santu’, by unidentified people, with the MP’s photo as the profile picture. The perpetrators had sent friend requests and messages to several people seeking money under the pretext of an emergency. Following the complaint, police registered a case and have started investigation.

The police suspect the culprits are Rajasthan-based cyber criminals.