Haleem sales in Hyderabad to be affected by night curfew

Shreya Veronica By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: For the second consecutive year, the Covid-induced restrictions are affecting the festivities during Ramzan. With a strict lockdown in place last year, residents of the city weren’t able to relish the all-time favorite Hyderabadi haleem, and this year too, it seems to be affected by the night curfew starting on Tuesday.

The owners of haleem eateries say that their businesses might be in dire straits, much like last year. Shaik Shakeel, the owner of Mujtaba Grills, stated, “The night curfew came as a shock for us. We didn’t expect that this would happen as last year we incurred a loss and this seems like another blow. We tried to modify our timings to make sure that the customers don’t get disappointed and precautions are also taken. We will be starting to serve haleem from 1 pm in the noon and end it before the curfew starts.

We have also got in touch with online delivery facilities so that people can order it online as the services are on until 11 pm.”The director of Pista House Mohammed Abdul Mohsi stated, “Our business was in losses and we have shut down nearly 100 of our outlets. We were going through hard times and this night curfew has made things even worse.”

“During Ramzan, people break their fast at 7 pm and come out with their families to have haleem, but for now we are planning for customers to take away parcels to curb the virus. We will also be changing our timing and start serving haleem from 1 pm onwards so that people can still enjoy the dish,” he added.

