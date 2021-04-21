STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Hyderabad autorickshaw driver gets 10 years rigorous imprisonment for raping teen

During the trial, the accused produced a document before the court, which said that both parties compromised.

Stop Rape

Image used for representational purpose only

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: An auto driver, who cheated a teenager under the guise of love, kidnapped and raped her at Shamshabad in 2017, was sentenced to 10 years’ Rigorous Imprisonment (RI). The accused Guda Mahender initially promised to marry the girl and sexually assaulted her after he abducted her. After the offence, he married another woman and now is a father of two children. 

The court considered the statements of the victim, her father. During the trial, the accused produced a document before the court, which said that both parties compromised. But during the examination, the victim and her father said in court that the accused had forced them for a compromise and made them sign on it. 

Taking into consideration all these aspects, the court found Guda Mahender guilty and sentenced him and also imposed a fine of `2,500 on him. The victim was then studying SSC and the accused was her neighbour. After gaining her confidence, Mahender abducted her and confined her in a rented room in the city. During her stay with him, he sexually assaulted her repeatedly. 

Initially, a missing case was registered and later altered with abduction, cheating, rape and POCSO Act charges. Mahender was arrested and remanded. After coming out on bail, he got married. He also made several attempts for compromise, but when the victim did not budge, he forcefully made them sign a bond paper.

