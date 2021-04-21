Seven of Guman Gang get five-year rigorous imprisonment

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Seven members of the interstate Guman Gang were sentenced to rigorous imprisonment for five years on Tuesday. The gang members were involved in a series of dacoities in Hayathnagar and surrounding colonies and were arrested by the Special Operations Team under Rachakonda police in December 2020. The accused were also imposed a fine of Rs 1,000 each. The law enforcement authorities had also seized gold jewellery, cash and weapons, amounting to Rs 6.55 lakh.

The accused’s ancestors moved from Bangladesh to West Bengal decades ago and the members later moved to different parts of the country. One of them, Chowhan Thara Singh formed a gang with Mohd Sonu, Bittu, Gufthan, Saif Ali, Sadiq and Mohd Sajeed three years ago and looted houses in isolated colonies, located close to highways and semi-forests areas.

They recce the place during the day under the disguise of toy-sellers and blanket-sellers and strike at night with weapons. The gang committed eight dacoities in Rachakonda and Nizamabad and three house burglaries in Hayathnagar of Rachakonda commissionerate.