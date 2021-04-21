This Hyderabadi biryani with gold leaves costs Rs 20,000

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: There is no doubt that Hyderabadi biryani is one of the most venerated dishes in the world, but did you know that a restaurant in Dubai claims to serve the world’s most expensive biryani?

Bombay Borough serves this dish garnished with 23k edible gold leaves which costs 1,000 DHS i.e. Rs 20,502. Yes. You read it right. It is this expensive because they have put gold in it, literally.

The platter includes Gold Leaf kababs Kashmiri lamb seekh kababs, old Delhi lamb chops, Rajput chicken kababs, Mughlai koftas and malai chicken roast served on a bed of saffron-infused biryani. It is complimented by a wide selection of their sauces, curries and raitas. This year, the restaurant is celebrating its first anniversary.

The Gold Biryani serves 4-6 people and requires 45 minutes preparation time. The restaurant is a luxury dining space in Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC) which has British-era bungalow-inspired interiors.

In Hyderabad, Taj Falaknuma Palace and Prego in The Westin are believed to serve the most expensive biryanis.The Hyderabadi biryani is cooked by layering meat and rice, and then putting them on dum. Before that, the meat is marinated in curd and spices for nearly two hours so that it becomes soft and soaks in the flavours.

Bombay Borough is the international off-shoot of award-winning modern Indian Restaurant in India, and is located at DIFC in Dubai across two floors. It is owned by Charcoal Concepts, a specialist Indian Food and beverage firm.