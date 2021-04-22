Anjani thanks citizens for muted celebrations

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Hyderabad Commissioner of Police Anjani Kumar on Wednesday posted an audio recording from his Twitter handle thanking citizens for not taking up Shobha Yatra on Ram Navami and for winding up Isha Namaz early.Wishing everyone on the occasion of Sri Ram Navami, Anjani Kumar said, “Lord Sri Ram is an exemplary example for walking in the right path with the best interests and courage at any difficult situation. I thank everyone for not conducting Shobha Yatra considering the present scenario.”

He also added, “Corona[virus] is not just in Hyderabad but is soaring in many places in this second wave. Together, we all can save our loving Hyderabad. And night curfew is solely for all our safety and to break the infection chain.”

He also thanked the Muslim community. “I appreciate all my Muslim brothers for wrapping up the Isha Namaz in order to reach home before the curfew began,” he wrote. Concluding with a thanks to all the citizens of Telangana who respected the curfew orders and reached home before the deadline, while assuring that it’s for the safety of people.

