Citizens call control room for assurance

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: After the GHMC once again set up a 24×7 control room to assist people, the staffers have been receiving a number of calls from the citizens seeking information regarding Covid-19 test centres and vaccination centres.

On Wednesday, hours after opening the control room, both the helpline numbers — 9154686558, 9154686549 — got swamped with calls from citizens residing in various parts of the city.According to data provided by the GHMC, most calls were made by the people seeking information regarding Covid-19 test centres and vaccination centres, followed by inquiries related to Covid-19 kits and waste disposal measures.“We also received several calls from citizens asking what they should do after testing positive,” an official said.