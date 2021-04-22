STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Desi cloud storage soon in Telugu

Published: 22nd April 2021

By Tamanna S Mehdi
Express News Service

HYDERABAD :  Giving us more cloud storage options is desi digital file storage and sharing platform, DigiBoxx. Giving competition to Google Drive, Dropbox, Microsoft OneDrive, and others, this Indian-made digital file storage, sharing, and management platform provides 100 GB of storage at Rs 1 per day. 

Since its launch in December last year as part of Atmanirbhar Bharat initiative, the platform has over 60,000 users from the Hyderabad region. Currently available on Android and IOS with a desktop application on the way, they will also be launching in Telugu soon and plan to set up their data centre in Hyderabad. 

“Hyderabad has a big base of tech-savvy people. Current trends show a great deal of adoption from retail users. However, with WFH being the new normal, a lot of Small and Medium-Sized Businesses (SMBs) are looking for cost-effective storage solutions,” says Arnab Mitra, CEO, DigiBoxx.

Boon for WFH
The major trouble about WFH is the inadequate way critical files are stored. “This platform is a testimony of our commitment to making India Inc go paperless; so that in the future all our crucial and vital files, documents stay accessible to us at whatever point we need it and at a cost we can afford,” comments Arnab.

Data security 
With leaks, viruses and data hacks getting common by the day, how secure is the data? Arnab says: “DigiBoxx has connection encryption and all the files stored on its platform are encrypted at a database level. The product is in line with the country’s national security and data localisation priorities. We are working with multiple Indian Data Centers to ensure all our data is being stored in the country.”

Pricing
The storage is available in monthly and yearly plans starting at Rs 30 per month. For individuals, there is a free account with 20 GB storage. For SMBs, the Rs 999 plan includes up to 50TB storage and a 10 GB maximum file size. 

How to sign up?

  • Create an account
  • Once you open the site, enter your name and share credentials, including email address, mobile number, residential address, state, and other details

— Tamanna S Mehdi tamanna@newindianexpress.com @tamannamehdi

