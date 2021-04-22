Gold paste concealed in T-shirt seized at airport

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD : Hyderabad Customs on Wednesday booked a passenger who arrived from Dubai at the city airport for smuggling 386 gm of gold worth Rs 19 lakh. The gold was in the form of paste, and was concealed and layered into a specially designed t-shirt. The Customs department is investigating further. Earlier this month, CISF personnel had nabbed two passengers and seized 1.14 kg of gold in liquid gold.