Hunt on for SUV that hit & killed 3 women

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Police have intensified their search for the driver of the SUV that hit and killed three woman labourers at Mekaguda X Road on Tuesday. The deceased have been identified as the residents of Shamshabad, P Aruna (40), V Sakku (28) and V Lalli (29) who worked in some construction sites nearby.

Two bodies were found lying under the bridge while one woman fell along the road.