STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Hyderabad

Hyd youth bullish about stocks

K Saneet, a 19-year-old wooed by the stock market’s bullish and bearish behaviours, began investing small sums of money in it.

Published: 22nd April 2021 12:48 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd April 2021 08:06 AM   |  A+A-

By Sri Jahnavi
Express News Service

HYDERABAD : The stock market has piqued the imagination of today’s youth. During the 2020 lockdown, several students and graduates in the city started to use their free time and money to explore the stock market. 

K Saneet, a 19-year-old wooed by the stock market’s bullish and bearish behaviours, began investing small sums of money in it. The pandemic gave him ample time to learn new skills, and he claims that he learns something new about the stock market every time he invests in it. Despite being new to this, he likes to go over all of the aspects of the business before putting down his money. He’s hooked on to the news and Internet as he plans his next move. “I love it and find it fun. I have asked my friends also to start trading,” he says. 

Ravinder Sharma, a 23-year-old, began trading in the stock market two years ago to boost his earnings. His inspiration was his uncle but he had to do extensive research in order to understand the market and learn trading skills. After two years of testing the waters, he is now confident of making the plunge. “For me, the stock market is a boon because it has made my life smoother,” says Ravinder, who does not spend a day away from the Sensex.

Srikanth, a 21-year-old graduate, has always been intrigued by Indian economics and finances but never had the opportunity or time to learn more about theses, especially the stock market. He gives pandemic full credit as he was able to read more about these subjects. He began investing in the stock market a year ago as he wanted to add a small source of passive income to his assets. “YouTube videos, books and the news helped me understand the market better. Doing a quick 10-20-minute research every day before the market opens helps me decide my next trading move. The stock market is the perfect place to learn about the Indian economy,” he says.

While this is just getting popular by the day among the youth, experienced stock brokers warn them of falling for easy money. Ravi Kumar, a stockbroker who has been in the field for over 25 years, says today’s youth want to be in the stock market because of the sudden availability of free time and the human tendency to earn a quick buck. 

“Also, they have easy access to several brokerage app which have made stock exchange easier. YouTube, Google, and TV can teach you how to invest,” he says but warns youngsters to take the stock market seriously. “They should have patience when it comes to profits and give the market a long-term commitment. It’s the best investment tool to earn good money,” he says.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Odisha government has decided to ramp up testing, tracking and isolation in the BMC area in view of the rapid rise in Covid-19 cases.
Maharashtra, UP among 10 states that account for over 75%t of new Covid cases 
FILE | Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus wears a deserted look as Maharashtra undergoes a weekend lockdown due to surge in COVID-19 cases in Mumbai. (Photo| ANI)
Lockdown in Maharashtra, inter-city, inter-dist travel banned
The chopper with baby Riya and her mother lands in the village. (Photo | Special arrangement)
Family’s first girl child in 35 years brought home by helicopter in Rajasthan
For representational purposes (File | AP)
Fearing 'extremist' tag, Xinjiang's Uyghur Muslims not fasting in Ramzan

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A Disaster Response Force personnel sanitises Lumbini Park in Hyderabad as Covid-19 cases rise in the State, on Sunday | Vani Buddhavarapu
Website shows availability but Hyderabad hospitals face shortage of oxygen beds
A man carries a cylinder filled with medical oxygen at a plant in New Delhi on Wednesday | Shekhar Yadav
Over 2500 ambulance calls daily from COVID patients in Delhi for past one week: Data
Gallery
A man waits for the cremation of a relative who died of COVID-19, placed near bodies of other victims, in New Delhi, India. (Photo | AP)
Lockdowns return, clamour for oxygen: India being overrun by massive virus surge
#1 WHAT IS REMDESIVIR? Originally created to treat Hepatitis C in 2009, the anti-viral drug was declared a failure until it was found effective against Ebola in 2014. Ever since it is being used to treat diseases caused by Middle East Respiratory Syndrome
Remdesivir injection explained: 8 basic things to know about the high-demand COVID-19 drug
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp