Hyd youth bullish about stocks

Sri Jahnavi By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD : The stock market has piqued the imagination of today’s youth. During the 2020 lockdown, several students and graduates in the city started to use their free time and money to explore the stock market.

K Saneet, a 19-year-old wooed by the stock market’s bullish and bearish behaviours, began investing small sums of money in it. The pandemic gave him ample time to learn new skills, and he claims that he learns something new about the stock market every time he invests in it. Despite being new to this, he likes to go over all of the aspects of the business before putting down his money. He’s hooked on to the news and Internet as he plans his next move. “I love it and find it fun. I have asked my friends also to start trading,” he says.

Ravinder Sharma, a 23-year-old, began trading in the stock market two years ago to boost his earnings. His inspiration was his uncle but he had to do extensive research in order to understand the market and learn trading skills. After two years of testing the waters, he is now confident of making the plunge. “For me, the stock market is a boon because it has made my life smoother,” says Ravinder, who does not spend a day away from the Sensex.

Srikanth, a 21-year-old graduate, has always been intrigued by Indian economics and finances but never had the opportunity or time to learn more about theses, especially the stock market. He gives pandemic full credit as he was able to read more about these subjects. He began investing in the stock market a year ago as he wanted to add a small source of passive income to his assets. “YouTube videos, books and the news helped me understand the market better. Doing a quick 10-20-minute research every day before the market opens helps me decide my next trading move. The stock market is the perfect place to learn about the Indian economy,” he says.

While this is just getting popular by the day among the youth, experienced stock brokers warn them of falling for easy money. Ravi Kumar, a stockbroker who has been in the field for over 25 years, says today’s youth want to be in the stock market because of the sudden availability of free time and the human tendency to earn a quick buck.

“Also, they have easy access to several brokerage app which have made stock exchange easier. YouTube, Google, and TV can teach you how to invest,” he says but warns youngsters to take the stock market seriously. “They should have patience when it comes to profits and give the market a long-term commitment. It’s the best investment tool to earn good money,” he says.