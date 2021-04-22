Three persons, including a rly staffer missing

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Three persons, including two from Malkajgiri, have reportedly gone missing in the last few days. In the first case, a 19-year-old student M. Mahesh, a resident of Prem Nagar, Malkajgiri, reportedly went missing on Tuesday. According to a complaint filed by the missing boy’s father, the boy was last seen when he came to his father’s saloon to deliver him lunch before leaving. When Mahesh didn’t return home till 9 pm, his father tried calling him on his mobile phone, but found it switched off.

In another case, an Indian Railways employee Sri Rakesh, 30, a resident of Prashanth Nagar, Malkajgiri, allegedly went missing on Tuesday. After leaving for work, Rakesh reportedly uploaded a picture with an unidentified woman on WhatsApp. His wife Galoth Ashwini, called him after seeing the status around 1 pm. Upon receiving the call, Rakesh allegedly told her that he would reach home in 10 minutes. However, when Rakesh didn’t reach his house by 4 pm, Ashwini tried calling him, but found his phone to be switched off.

In another case, Thathapudi Laxmi, 24, a private job employee, has reportedly been missing for five days. Her father stated that Laxmi went out with her educational certificates without informing anyone in the house, and hasn’t returned yet. Her family members suspect that she ran away with her boyfriend. The police are still on the lookout.