Two sanitary workers held for fraud

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Two contract-based sanitary field employees were apprehended on Tuesday by the Hyderabad South Zone team for reportedly creating counterfeit thumb impressions of the employees and drawing their salaries.

Sleuths with the Commissioner’s Task Force along with the South Zone team held Mohd Haji Ahmed and Mohd Layeeq who have been working as the Sanitary Field Assistants (SFA) in the limits of Bhavani Nagar.

The duo engaged three others in the name of sweepers who never even attended their duties, but have been marking themselves present on the mobile biometric device by using duplicate thumb finger prints and claiming their salaries.