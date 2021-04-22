US Consul office to shift only by mid-2022

V Nilesh By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The US Consulate General in Hyderabad, presently located at the Paigah Palace in Begumpet, is expected to start functioning out of its new and larger office in the Financial District at Nanakramguda, near Gachibowli, only by the middle of 2022. The move to a new location was expected to take place this year. However, owing to the Covid-induced restrictions, the construction of the new building was delayed. Apart from Telangana residents, the US Consulate in Hyderabad also caters to people from Andhra Pradesh and Odisha.

When asked about the delay, Ingrid Specht, spokesperson for the US Consulate General, Hyderabad, said, “While Covid-19 has impacted so much of our work, we have continued with the construction, following extensive health and safety protocols. We anticipate that construction will be completed in mid-2022.”

The under-construction new US Consulate General building in Nanakramguda.

He added, “The Covid-19 pandemic had an impact on the construction of the new US Consulate, as it has everywhere. Prioritising the safety and security of our workforce, we adhered to the local lockdown restrictions. After restarting construction, we implemented policies to continue to ensure our workforce’s health and wellbeing.”

The new US Consulate General building will help US Visa seekers immensely, as it will have 54 consular interview windows, compared to the 14 at the Paigah Palace office currently. Also, many environmentally friendly initiatives are being taken up at the new building, including solar panels, on-site wastewater treatment and natural lighting. The new office premises will be spread in an 12-acre area featuring rock formations and landscaping, while the architecture has been inspired by the topography of Deccan plains.