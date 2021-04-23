STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Hyderabad

Tied up in knots over pandemic, Hyderabad couples call off weddings

The pandemic had cast a gloom over several weddings last year.

Published: 23rd April 2021 08:46 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd April 2021 08:46 AM   |  A+A-

marriage, wedding

Representational Image. (File Photo)

By Ridhima Gupta
Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  The pandemic had cast a gloom over several weddings last year. Small wedding celebrations came into vogue after the government imposed restrictions on the number of guests.  
This year, though there aren’t restrictions yet, the second wave is witnessing mass cancellations of weddings. April-May is the season when several couples tie the knot, but Covid has other plans for us. Cancellations have resulted in major losses for people employed in the wedding industry, from hoteliers to caterers, wedding planners and florists. 

“We have been planning to get married for the last two years. In 2020, many of our friends got married in smaller gatherings. We thought we’d wait till the situation gets better. So, this year we fixed the date for May 4. However, after our close relatives tested positive, we cancelled the wedding. A wedding should be a happy affair, not one where your life is in danger,” said 29-year-old Karishma Agrawal (name changed on request).

Another person, Kallepally Timothy, from Rajendranagar, whose daughter was going to get married on April 30 had to cancel the wedding as well. “The wedding was in Bengaluru. We had booked the venue, train tickets for relatives and other things in advance. The wedding preparations were going on since January, but now at the last moment, we cancelled the wedding as many of our close relatives are elderly people and we cannot put their lives at risk. We have lost a lot of money but safety is important,” he says. 

Repercussions 

Event planners, hoteliers, jewellers and other service providers are however down in the dumps. B Pawan, owner of 999 Events, says, “In Hyderabad, lakhs of people from West Bengal, Odisha, Bihar and Maharashtra, provide services like catering, decor and housekeeping during this peak wedding season. Now, people have called off their weddings. How do we pay the workers? As a consequence, several migrants have no choice but to leave for their native villages.” M Kapila from Hotel Aahwanam said, “This is the second fiscal year where the sector will incur huge losses due to Covid and it will take years to recover for the sector,” Kapila added.
 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Weddings hyderabad Hyderabad
India Matters
For representative purposes (Photo | PTI)
EDITORIAL | Oxygen shortage shows utter lack of planning
Photo of a Cryogenic Liquid Oxygen Transport Tanker leaving KMML plant at Chavara
Kerala, now a surplus oxygen producer, gauged requirement last year itself
A medical worker prepares to inoculate person with a dose of COVID vaccine, in Amritsar, Saturday, April 3, 2021. (Photo | PTI)
Vaccine registration for adults from April 28, states free to procure jabs
Representational Image. (File Photo)
US to halve its carbon emissions, India to go green by 2030

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Kerala, now a surplus medical oxygen producer, gauged requirement in March last year itself
COVID-19: Record 3,32,730 cases, 2,263 deaths in India; highest in world
Gallery
A fire broke out in the intensive care unit on the second floor of the four-storeyed Vijay Vallabh Hospital at Virar in the early hours of Friday, in which five women and eight men died. (Photo | PTI)
Fire at COVID ward of Maharashtra's Virar hospital claims 13 lives
Hospitals are suffering from acute shortage of oxygen despite strict government orders to ensure uninterrupted production and supply of medical oxygen. (Photo | PTI)
Struggle is real: Indian hospitals left gasping for oxygen as coronavirus cases, deaths rise
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp