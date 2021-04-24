Police arrest illegal betting organiser in Hyderabad, Rs 30 lakh seized

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Based on credible information, sleuths with the Special Operation Team, LB Nagar zone, Rachakonda Commissionerate, busted an online/offline cricket betting organiser on Thursday. Reportedly, the accused used a channel and made it available on instant messaging platform, Telegram.

The accused Bantu Rajesh, 28, originally from Nalgonda district, is now a resident of Malakpet. Rajesh, who started as a gambler, turned to an agent, and then a bookie. The organisers created a channel ‘Ferrari Line’ on Telegram where 15 lakh people were subscribed. The subscribers would allegedly receive a link to participate whenever there was a match taking place.

The mode of payment was through instant payment applications such as PhonePe and Google Pay, and five private banks. The police seized Rs 10.16 lakh in cash, 11 debit cards and froze four bank accounts frozen consisting Rs 19.89 lakh, which comes to a total of Rs 30.55 lakh. The accused has been booked under the Telangana Gaming Act.