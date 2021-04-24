Stretch under Hyderabad flyover sight for sore eyes

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A thing of beauty is a joy forever, and there is nothing like having a fill of it right on the streets. Along with vertical gardens, lamp posts and green traffic islands, colourful walls have been a sight for sore eyes in the city’s public spaces.

The latest to join the makeover bandwagon is a 1.25 km stretch underneath a flyover in Kukatpally. The pillars below the flyover have become concrete canvases for the artists who have drawn chimpanzee, lion and zebra in their natural habitats. The painting of a man hugging a tree reminds us that nature is the only way to heal.

‘’The pillars of the flyover have been well decorated by beautiful paintings. These paintings depict animals and nature with landscape development which look natural and attract passersby,” Kukatpally Zonal Commissioner,V Mamatha told Express.

Besides the paintings providing cheer at the busy junction near Forum Mall, the flowers and ornamental shrubs planted in small stretches make a natural air filtration set-up. Railing too has been put up along the stretch, and plans are afoot to install seats and benches for busy shoppers to take a breather. Kukatpally happens to be one of the most commercial hotspots here, and is notorious for traffic congestion and bad air quality.

To make it more attractive at night, LED lighting has been fixed at the stretch. The best part of this initiative, taken up under Corporate Social Responsibility, is that a library will be set up where senior citizens can come, relax and read newspapers.

Apart from this, GHMC has recently launched ‘Smart Parking’ project. Under it, parking space has been earmarked below the flyover opposite Forum Mall. The parking space, which has an area of 2,000 sq. feet, will accommodate 200 two-wheelers and four tricycles for commuters with disability. Motorists can use the parking space round-the-clock and parking will cost `10 per vehicle.

The Balanagar flyover is getting ready. Once handed over to GHMC , it will be developed on similar lines where a lot of trees will be planted not only to enhance the beauty of public spaces, but also to improve the air quality in Balanagar and Fatehnagar.

