Coronavirus: Don’t visit station, call us, says Hyderabad Commissioner 

 Joining the fight against Covid-19, Hyderabad City police have come up with a 20-point method to control the spread among the force.

Published: 25th April 2021 08:23 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th April 2021 08:23 AM   |  A+A-

Anjani Kumar

Hyderabad Police Commissioner Anjani Kumar addressing the press. (File photo| Sathya Keerthi, EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  Joining the fight against Covid-19, Hyderabad City police have come up with a 20-point method to control the spread among the force. Commissioner Anjani Kumar has urged the citizens to not visit police stations and call up the police station number, patrol car number or call the inspector to lodge complaints. 

He also directed the staff to maintain social distancing when interacting with the citizens who approach them for any kind of help. While urging the people to not hold protests, rallies or dharnas, Anjani also directed the personnel to take due care while detaining people from such places.Further, Hyderabad City Police is operating a 24/7 helpline for the convenience of the public, 9490616780, which also has a WhatsApp facility. 

“Since most of the services are made available to the citizens without physical intervention, 90 per cent of the needs are met over the phone,” Anjani Kumar said. Further, staff and officers suffering from illness are not to be assigned duties in public as they can spread the virus, and they should be given other duties in the present situation.

