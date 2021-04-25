Grievances pile up in GHMC, residents cry foul

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Civic-related grievances submitted by the citizens to the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) are getting piled up instead of getting solved in a time-bound manner. As of Saturday, as many as 14,328 grievances are still pending and another 8,597 with senior officials, amounting to a total of 22,925 pending cases between January 1 and April 20.

Except for the time-consuming issues like the laying of roads, the rest of the grievances need to be resolved within two days but they are hardly being solved by the concerned authorities. From January 1 to April 20, 2021, more than 84,791 complaints have been received and of them, 22,925 are still pending. A majority of the complaints are related to Sanitation (25,364), Electricity (17,713), Veterinary (10,552) and Engineering (9,225).

The centralised grievance redressal system established by the GHMC receives about 500 to 600 grievances on daily basis, if they are not solved in the given stipulated time, it automatically goes to the senior officer, when the concerned junior officer doesn’t resolve the complaint within the stipulated time period.

Though the grievances have been registered through the MYGHMC application, Prajavani, GHMC call centres and several other social media platforms, citizens claim that the complaints are closed without being attended to.

In order to make the officials accountable, the civic body provides the name and mobile number of the official who will address the issue. Besides, a third-party verification has to be done to ensure the redressal. However, this remains solely on paper. Although the GHMC estimates that more than 70,463 complaints have been resolved, but ground reality shows that not even 50 per cent of the complaints, which have been closed, have been resolved.