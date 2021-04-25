STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Hyderabad

Grievances pile up in GHMC, residents cry foul

The major areas of complaints are: Sanitation (25,364), Electricity (17,713), Veterinary (10,552) and Engineering (9,225)

Published: 25th April 2021 08:22 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th April 2021 08:22 AM   |  A+A-

GHMC workers

After rainfall in the early hours of Saturday, GHMC workers clear accumulated water at the Ranigunj in Secunderabad. (Photo | S Senbagapandiyan, EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Civic-related grievances submitted by the citizens to the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) are getting piled up instead of getting solved in a time-bound manner. As of Saturday, as many as 14,328 grievances are still pending and another 8,597 with senior officials, amounting to a total of 22,925 pending cases between January 1 and April 20.

Except for the time-consuming issues like the laying of roads, the rest of the grievances need to be resolved within two days but they are hardly being solved by the concerned authorities. From January 1 to April 20, 2021, more than 84,791 complaints have been received and of them, 22,925 are still pending. A majority of the complaints are related to Sanitation (25,364), Electricity (17,713), Veterinary (10,552) and Engineering (9,225).

The centralised grievance redressal system established by the GHMC receives about 500 to 600 grievances on daily basis, if they are not solved in the given stipulated time, it automatically goes to the senior officer, when the concerned junior officer doesn’t resolve the complaint within the stipulated time period. 

Though the grievances have been registered through the MYGHMC application, Prajavani, GHMC call centres and several other social media platforms, citizens claim that the complaints are closed without being attended to.

In order to make the officials accountable, the civic body provides the name and mobile number of the official who will address the issue. Besides, a third-party verification has to be done to ensure the redressal. However, this remains solely on paper. Although the GHMC estimates that more than 70,463 complaints have been resolved, but ground reality shows that not even 50 per cent of the complaints, which have been closed, have been resolved. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
GHMC
India Matters
Mass cremation of COVID-19 victims at Old Seemapuri Crematorium as coronavirus cases surge in New Delhi, Friday, April 23, 2021. (Photo | PTI)
India sees record spike with over 3,46,786 new COVID-19 cases, 2,624 deaths
90-year-old from Maharashtra's Beed defeats COVID-19 twice
Former Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh (Photo | ANI)
CBI registers FIR against Anil Deshmukh in alleged bribery case
For representational purposes (File Photo | PTI)
India closer to building world's biggest nuclear plant: French energy group EDF

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Representational Image. (Photo | PTI)
Tamil Nadu to face strict COVID-19 restrictions from April 26, here's what will remain open
Khalsa Aid India will give 65 oxygen concentrators to patients in first lot. (Photo | EPS)
Khalsa Aid to provide free oxygen concentrators to Delhi’s COVID patients
Gallery
A fire broke out in the intensive care unit on the second floor of the four-storeyed Vijay Vallabh Hospital at Virar in the early hours of Friday, in which five women and eight men died. (Photo | PTI)
Fire at COVID ward of Maharashtra's Virar hospital claims 13 lives
Hospitals are suffering from acute shortage of oxygen despite strict government orders to ensure uninterrupted production and supply of medical oxygen. (Photo | PTI)
Struggle is real: Indian hospitals left gasping for oxygen as coronavirus cases, deaths rise
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp