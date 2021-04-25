STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Hyderabad: Three steal CCTV batteries, caught on cam

Clues from CCTV cameras helped the police arrest the three women, including a minor, who had stolen batteries providing backup for CCTV cameras that were installed by L&T. 

CCTV Camera

CCTV Camera (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  Clues from CCTV cameras helped the police arrest the three women, including a minor, who had stolen batteries providing backup for CCTV cameras that were installed by L&T. The accused reportedly took all precautions to conceal their identity, but the autorickshaw they used for transporting the stolen batteries was caught in the CCTV cameras.

Two batteries are used to provide power backup up for one camera during power failures. Such cameras with battery backup are installed at Saroornagar, LB Nagar, Vanasthalipuram and Chaitanyapuri and several other parts of the city by L&T. Recently the L&T staff noticed that the footage from a few cameras was missing. On physical verification, they found the batteries were stolen.

Police found the battery cabinet is set up at an elevation and also locked properly, but the accused reportedly used iron tools to break open the locks. They also covered themselves completely with clothing and even wore hand gloves to avoid leaving fingerprints behind. 

The autorickshaw used for transporting the stolen batteries would wait in a dark area in the locality waiting for a signal for the women. While investigating, the police couldn’t get any clues initially. However, when they analysed the footage from CCTV cameras in the neighbouring areas, they found an autorickshaw moving suspiciously. Further analysis revealed that the same autorickshaw was moving through the area at the time when the suspected offenders were carrying out the crime. 

Further developing clues with help of CCTV cameras, the police traced the driver Suresh and through him, the women and two receivers who purchased the stolen batteries. Police recovered 40 stolen batteries from them and sent them to remand on Friday.

AUTORICKSHAW ENSURED AN EXIT-PLAN FOR PERPS
