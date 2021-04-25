STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
No time restrictions at GHMC crematoriums, says Lokesh

Responding to a tweet made by Hyderabad MP, Asaduddin Owaisi, Arvind Kumar mentioned that he has taken up the issue with GHMC Commissioner and the matter would be addressed.

Volunteers distributing free meals to the needy in Hyderabad. (Photo | Vinay Madapu, EPS)

By S Bachan Jeet Singh
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) Commissioner  D S Lokesh Kumar on Saturday said that there’s no time restriction to cremate Covid-19 dead bodies at crematoriums maintained by the GHMC.GHMC crematoriums will receive the dead bodies at all times, including night time, he said.

Earlier, the Municipal Administration and Urban Development (MAUD) Ministry had taken up the issue with D S Lokesh Kumar to increase the timing of crematoriums beyond 7 pm to facilitate cremation of Covid-19 dead bodies at crematoriums, MAUD Principal Secretary, Arvind Kumar stated in a tweet on Saturday.

Responding to a tweet made by Hyderabad MP, Asaduddin Owaisi, Arvind Kumar mentioned that he has taken up the issue with GHMC Commissioner and the matter would be addressed. Asaduddin Owaisi in a tweet addressed to MAUD Minister KT Rama Rao, Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar, Hyderabad Police Commissioner Anjani Kumar and Arvind Kumar requested to increase the timing of crematoriums beyond 7 pm throughout the state. “My apologies it is embarrassing and painful even to represent such an issue but we are living in unfortunate time thanks to Badshah of Delhi,” the MP mentioned.

Some NGOs, transporting the Covid-19 dead bodies, complained that crematoriums are not taking the bodies after 7 pm, whereas family members of the deceased are finding it difficult when some private hospitals are asking them to take the body late in the evening or night as most them do not have the facility to preserve bodies and are forcing the family members to take the bodies at the earliest.

GHMC senior officials told Express that there are no such restrictions on the functioning of crematoriums, and if more bodies come, they can be cremated up to 10 pm and beyond. If the dead bodies arrive at night time, they will ensure that they are cremated at the GHMC crematoriums.

