Two held for circulating fake news related to Chief Minister KCR

HYDERABAD: Two persons, including an Intermediate student, were arrested by Hyderabad police on Saturday for allegedly circulating falsified news regarding Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao.

The main accused has been identified as Bhemanapalli Shekar, who is a farmer from Nalgonda district. The other accused, who is a teenager, shared falsified news content in a group on instant messaging platform WhatsApp. Then, Shekar circulated it, and soon, the news went viral while creating panic among the general public, the police said.

According to the police, the teenager had in the past created a WhatsApp group ‘Theenmaar Mallanna Fans’. Recently, he posted a news about the Chief Minister and it was widely circulated. A case under sections 469, 505 (1)(b) of the IPC has been registered at the cybercrime wing of Hyderabad police. The cybercrime wing along with taskforce sleuths nabbed the duo and seized their mobiles used for circulating the fake news content.