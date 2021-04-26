STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Alcoholic man hacks wife to death in Hyderabad

As the girl continued crying and shouting for help, Mahender reportedly hacked Saramma with an axe and killed her.

Published: 26th April 2021 08:57 AM

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A 33-year-old woman was allegedly murdered by her alcoholic husband, who was in a heavily inebriated condition when he reportedly committed the crime, at Kandukur of Rachakonda commissionerate on Saturday night. Ergamoni Mahender came home heavily drunk, attacked his wife Ergamoni Saramma with an axe and killed her, according to what the couple’s children have told the cops. Their daughter, who was sleeping beside Saramma, woke up and tried to stop her father, but he locked her in another room and hacked his wife. 

Kandukur inspector L Krishnam Raju said a murder case had been registered against Mahender and a hunt was on to nab him. According to the police, the couple had been married for around 15 years and had two children -- Jaswanth, 13, and Teja, 10. Mahender worked as a tractor driver and was addicted to alcohol since he was married. Whenever Saramma would tell him to stop drinking, he would beat her up severely.

On Saturday night too, Mahender came home heavily drunk. When Saramma objected, he started beating her. Hearing the commotion, their daughter Teja, who was sleeping beside Saramma, woke up and started crying. Mahender dragged her into another room where Jaswanth was sleeping and latched the door from outside.

As the girl continued crying and shouting for help, Mahender reportedly hacked Saramma with an axe and killed her. Teja saw this from the window and woke her brother. Both of them saw their father flee from the spot, and then cried for help through the window. A neighbour, Venkatamma, heard the children crying and arrived to find their mother killed. She alerted other villagers and then the police. Further investigation is in process.

