A mental health pandemic among veterinary doctors?

Kakoli Mukherjee By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Covid-19 pandemic has made the need to open channels for discussions on mental health more urgent. A profession that is often neglected during talks about mental health is that of veterinary doctors. As the world celebrated Veterinary Day recently, a few vets in the city chose to highlight the stressors that are unique to their profession.

Dr Jasleen Kaur, who runs Allvet Pet Clinic in Banjara Hills, says: “Did you know that veterinary profession has a 3.5 times higher suicide rate than any general public? And this rate is even higher among women vets and staff. People often tell me I have the best job in the world and I get to play with puppies all day, but that’s wrong.

We have to deal with pets dying/suffering despite our best efforts due to delays on the owner’s part. But we still have to put up an earful of insults and abuses for ‘killing’ the pet. We have to euthanise pets we have treated for years because they are beyond the stage of help and then go see our next patient with a big smile on our face like nothing happened.”

Dr Prateek of Canfel Pet Clinic in Punjagutta says: “Our clients constantly accuse us of fleecing them, when in reality, we are not keeping anything aside for ourselves. The public healthcare system for animals is not developed in India, and that is why we operate in a fully private sector. No service or medicine is available at a subsidised rate. There have been occasions when pet parents have shouted at me in front of my subordinate staff, and that can be demeaning. I have many friends in the profession who have sought psychological help. People who joined the profession because of their love for animals are the ones who suffer the most.”

Adds Jasleen: “We have to see pets get abandoned daily because a client did not do his/her homework before buying a breed dog. You must have have seen huskies and St Bernard dogs in Hyderabad. This weather is unsuitable for these breeds to survive. They need to be kept in an air-conditioned room round the clock. When the pet parents are unable to put up with the costs, they either abandon them or chastise us for asking just remuneration for their treatment.”

Typical stressors for veterinarians

Our customers accuse us of overcharging them, but that’s not true. Vet bills can go high as we have every service integrated at the same clinic. There are no specialisations like neurology, orthopaedics etc. Diagnostic tests are conducted at the same clinic. Since animals cannot tell us what the source of their discomfort is, we have to often turn multiple tests to determine the same.

Unlike doctors who treat human beings, we have to employ handlers who can manage an unfriendly animal. When animals misbehave, the parents refuse to get involved.

It is more difficult being a woman in the profession. Most of the people who take care of the animals come from socially backward families who have trouble taking orders from a woman.

Euthanasia

A study in the Canadian Veterinary Journal, says: “Veterinarians in private practice are commonly required to engage in the active ending of life, with strong beliefs in quality of life and humane euthanasia to alleviate suffering. Active participation in the ending of animal life may alter views on death and the sanctity of human life, and in the face of life’s challenges, enable self-justification and reduce inhibitions towards suicide, making suicide seem a rational solution.”

Seek Help - Suicide Helpline

Roshni Counselling Centre in Hyderabad is an NGO that provides emotional support to the depressed, distressed and suicidal. Reach out to talk to one of their trained volunteers for confidential, non-judgemental emotional support. It is free of cost. They work from 11 am to 9 pm on all days.

Phone: 040-66202000 / 040-66202001

Email id: roshnihelp@gmail.com

-As told by Dr Jasleen

— Kakoli Mukherjee

kakoli_mukherjee@newindianexpress.com

@KakoliMukherje2