STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Hyderabad

Hyderabad hospitals lack fire safety measures amid rise of COVID-19 patients

Official sources said a majority of the hospitals lack fire safety measures owing to the absence of periodical checks by the Fire Department and GHMC.

Published: 27th April 2021 09:59 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th April 2021 09:59 AM   |  A+A-

Image of a fire extinguisher used for representational purpose only

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Around 1,500 hospitals and nursing homes in the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) limits lack proper fire safety measures. On Saturday, Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao issued directions to review the status of the fire safety measures at hospitals in wake of fire accidents in other states claiming the lives of COVID-19 patients.

The Chief Minister has also instructed Telangana health department officials to take measures to avoid fire accidents. Fire engines have to be placed at Gandhi Hospital and Telangana Institute of Medical Sciences.

There as many as 1,618 hospitals in six zones under GHMC: Secunderabad (268), LB Nagar (461), Charminar (248), Khairatabad (316), Kukatpally (34) and Serilingampally (291). Gandhi Hospital, which is one of the major government hospitals where COVID-19 patients are admitted, doesn’t have the required fire safety measures. 

Official sources said a majority of the hospitals lack fire safety measures owing to the absence of periodical checks by the Fire Department and Directorate of Enforcement Vigilance and Disaster Management, a wing of GHMC.

A few hospitals where fire safety equipment was installed a few years ago has missing equipment, including absent hose reels, fire hydrant systems, sprinkler system and fire extinguishers. Two years ago, the MAUD had instructed the GHMC to conduct an audit of fire safety measures in hospitals, nursing homes and slapped notices on them, but there has been no progress in this regard.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation K Chandrasekhar Rao Telangana health department
India Matters
Dr Anthony Fauci (Photo | AP)
Covaxin found to neutralise 617 variant of COVID-19: US expert Anthony Fauci
Double masking or N95 mask must to keep mutant variants at bay
Life in extremistan: Managing both pandemic and panic
A healthcare worker helps a COVID-19 patient breathe through an oxygen cylinder. (Photo | ANI)
MP hospital’s smart management saves precious oxygen cylinders

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A man walks through a closed market during the lockdown imposed by the state government as a preventive measure against the spread of coronavirus. (Photo | PTI)
Maharashtra lockdown to be extended by 15 days beyond April 30: Rajesh Tope
A nurse fills a syringe with the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine. (Photo | AP)
One dose of Covid vaccine cuts household spread by up to 50%: UK study
Gallery
A massive earthquake of 6.4 magnitude hit Assam on Wednesday morning, causing widespread damage in the Northeast state. (Photo | PTI)
Massive earthquake causes widespread damage in Assam
A relative of a COVID-19 patient along with others waits to refill cylinders with medical oxygen at Badarpur during the second wave of coronavirus pandemic in India, in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
Oxygen shortage due to COVID-19 crisis leaves Delhi, other cities overwhelmed
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp